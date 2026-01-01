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blockly > IConnectionChecker > doDragChecks

Check whether this connection can be made by dragging.

Signature:

doDragChecks ( a : RenderedConnection , b : RenderedConnection , distance : number ) : boolean ;



Parameter Type Description a RenderedConnection Connection to compare. b RenderedConnection Connection to compare against. distance number The maximum allowable distance between connections.

Returns:

boolean

True if the connection is allowed during a drag.