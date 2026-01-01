blockly > IConnectionChecker > doDragChecks
IConnectionChecker.doDragChecks() method
Check whether this connection can be made by dragging.
Signature:
doDragChecks(a: RenderedConnection, b: RenderedConnection, distance: number): boolean;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
a
RenderedConnection
Connection to compare.
b
RenderedConnection
Connection to compare against.
distance
number
The maximum allowable distance between connections.
Returns:
boolean
True if the connection is allowed during a drag.