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blockly > IConnectionChecker > doDragChecks

IConnectionChecker.doDragChecks() method

Check whether this connection can be made by dragging.

Signature:

doDragChecks(a: RenderedConnection, b: RenderedConnection, distance: number): boolean;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

a

RenderedConnection

Connection to compare.

b

RenderedConnection

Connection to compare against.

distance

number

The maximum allowable distance between connections.

Returns:

boolean

True if the connection is allowed during a drag.