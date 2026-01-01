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blockly > IConnectionChecker > doSafetyChecks

Check that connecting the given connections is safe, meaning that it would not break any of Blockly's basic assumptions (e.g. no self connections).

Signature:

doSafetyChecks ( a : Connection | null , b : Connection | null ) : number ;



Parameter Type Description a Connection | null The first of the connections to check. b Connection | null The second of the connections to check.

Returns:

number

An enum with the reason this connection is safe or unsafe.