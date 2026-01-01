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blockly > IConnectionPreviewer > previewReplacement

IConnectionPreviewer.previewReplacement() method

Display a connection preview where the draggedCon connects to the staticCon, replacing the replacedBlock (currently connected to the staticCon).

Signature:

previewReplacement(draggedConn: RenderedConnection, staticConn: RenderedConnection, replacedBlock: BlockSvg): void;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

draggedConn

RenderedConnection

staticConn

RenderedConnection

replacedBlock

BlockSvg

The block currently connected to the staticCon that is being replaced.

Returns:

void