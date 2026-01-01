blockly > IConnectionPreviewer > previewReplacement
IConnectionPreviewer.previewReplacement() method
Display a connection preview where the draggedCon connects to the staticCon, replacing the replacedBlock (currently connected to the staticCon).
Signature:
previewReplacement(draggedConn: RenderedConnection, staticConn: RenderedConnection, replacedBlock: BlockSvg): void;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
draggedConn
RenderedConnection
staticConn
RenderedConnection
replacedBlock
The block currently connected to the staticCon that is being replaced.
Returns:
void