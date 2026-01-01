blockly > IConnectionPreviewer
IConnectionPreviewer interface
Displays visual "previews" of where a block will be connected if it is dropped.
Signature:
export interface IConnectionPreviewer
Methods
Method
Description
Dispose of any references held by this connection previewer.
Hide any previews that are currently displayed.
Display a connection preview where the draggedCon connects to the staticCon, and no block is being relaced.
Display a connection preview where the draggedCon connects to the staticCon, replacing the replacedBlock (currently connected to the staticCon).