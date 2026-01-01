Skip to main content

blockly > IConnectionPreviewer

IConnectionPreviewer interface

Displays visual "previews" of where a block will be connected if it is dropped.

Signature:

export interface IConnectionPreviewer

Methods

Method

Description

dispose()

Dispose of any references held by this connection previewer.

hidePreview()

Hide any previews that are currently displayed.

previewConnection(draggedConn, staticConn)

Display a connection preview where the draggedCon connects to the staticCon, and no block is being relaced.

previewReplacement(draggedConn, staticConn, replacedBlock)

Display a connection preview where the draggedCon connects to the staticCon, replacing the replacedBlock (currently connected to the staticCon).