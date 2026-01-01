blockly > icons > CommentIcon
icons.CommentIcon class
An icon which allows the user to add comment text to a block.
Signature:
export declare class CommentIcon extends Icon implements IHasBubble, ISerializable
Extends: Icon
Implements: IHasBubble, ISerializable
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
IconType<import("../interfaces/i_comment_icon.js").ICommentIcon>
The type string used to identify this icon.
(not declared)
The weight this icon has relative to other icons. Icons with more positive weight values are rendered farther toward the end of the block.
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Returns the ARIA label to use for this icon (defaults to null). Note that this method will only be called during initialization by default, so dynamic changes to the icon's ARIA label need to be applied by calling recomputeAriaContext.
See IHasBubble.getBubble.
Returns the text of this comment.
Applies the given state to this comment.
Updates the size of this icon in response to changes in the size of the input bubble.
Updates the text of this comment in response to changes in the text of the input bubble.
Sets the location of the comment bubble in the workspace.
Sets the size of the editable bubble for this comment. Resizes the bubble if it is visible.
Sets the text of this comment. Updates any bubbles if they are visible.
Updates the state of the bubble (editable / noneditable) to reflect the state of the bubble if the bubble is currently shown.