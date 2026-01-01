blockly > icons > CommentState
icons.CommentState interface
The save state format for a comment icon.
Signature:
export interface CommentState
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
number
(Optional) The height of the comment bubble.
boolean
(Optional) True if the comment is open, false otherwise.
string
(Optional) The text of the comment.
number
(Optional) The width of the comment bubble.
number
(Optional) The X coordinate of the comment bubble.
number
(Optional) The Y coordinate of the comment bubble.