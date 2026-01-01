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blockly > icons > CommentState

icons.CommentState interface

The save state format for a comment icon.

Signature:

export interface CommentState

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

height?

number

(Optional) The height of the comment bubble.

pinned?

boolean

(Optional) True if the comment is open, false otherwise.

text?

string

(Optional) The text of the comment.

width?

number

(Optional) The width of the comment bubble.

x?

number

(Optional) The X coordinate of the comment bubble.

y?

number

(Optional) The Y coordinate of the comment bubble.