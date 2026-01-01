blockly > icons > Icon > isClickableInFlyout
icons.Icon.isClickableInFlyout() method
Check whether the icon should be clickable while the block is in a flyout. The default is that icons are clickable in all flyouts (auto-closing or not). Subclasses may override this function to change this behavior.
Signature:
isClickableInFlyout(autoClosingFlyout: boolean): boolean;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
autoClosingFlyout
boolean
true if the containing flyout is an auto-closing one.
Returns:
boolean
Whether the icon should be clickable while the block is in a flyout.