On this page

blockly > icons > Icon > isClickableInFlyout

Check whether the icon should be clickable while the block is in a flyout. The default is that icons are clickable in all flyouts (auto-closing or not). Subclasses may override this function to change this behavior.

Signature:

isClickableInFlyout ( autoClosingFlyout : boolean ) : boolean ;



Parameter Type Description autoClosingFlyout boolean true if the containing flyout is an auto-closing one.

Returns:

boolean

Whether the icon should be clickable while the block is in a flyout.