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blockly > icons > MutatorIcon

An icon that allows the user to change the shape of the block.

For example, it could be used to add additional fields or inputs to the block.

Signature:

export declare class MutatorIcon extends Icon implements IHasBubble



Extends: Icon

Implements: IHasBubble

Constructor Modifiers Description (constructor)(flyoutBlockTypes, sourceBlock) Constructs a new instance of the MutatorIcon class

Property Modifiers Type Description sourceBlock protected readonly BlockSvg TYPE static readonly IconType<MutatorIcon> The type string used to identify this icon. WEIGHT static readonly (not declared) The weight this icon has relative to other icons. Icons with more positive weight values are rendered farther toward the end of the block.