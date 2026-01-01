blockly > icons > MutatorIcon
icons.MutatorIcon class
An icon that allows the user to change the shape of the block.
For example, it could be used to add additional fields or inputs to the block.
Signature:
export declare class MutatorIcon extends Icon implements IHasBubble
Extends: Icon
Implements: IHasBubble
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
The type string used to identify this icon.
(not declared)
The weight this icon has relative to other icons. Icons with more positive weight values are rendered farther toward the end of the block.
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Returns the ARIA label to use for this icon (defaults to null). Note that this method will only be called during initialization by default, so dynamic changes to the icon's ARIA label need to be applied by calling recomputeAriaContext.
See IHasBubble.getBubble.