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blockly > icons > MutatorIcon

icons.MutatorIcon class

An icon that allows the user to change the shape of the block.

For example, it could be used to add additional fields or inputs to the block.

Signature:

export declare class MutatorIcon extends Icon implements IHasBubble

Extends: Icon

Implements: IHasBubble

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(flyoutBlockTypes, sourceBlock)

Constructs a new instance of the MutatorIcon class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

sourceBlock

protected

readonly

BlockSvg

TYPE

static

readonly

IconType<MutatorIcon>

The type string used to identify this icon.

WEIGHT

static

readonly

(not declared)

The weight this icon has relative to other icons. Icons with more positive weight values are rendered farther toward the end of the block.

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

applyColour()

bubbleIsVisible()

dispose()

getAriaLabel()

protected

Returns the ARIA label to use for this icon (defaults to null). Note that this method will only be called during initialization by default, so dynamic changes to the icon's ARIA label need to be applied by calling recomputeAriaContext.

getBubble()

See IHasBubble.getBubble.

getSize()

getType()

getWeight()

getWorkspace()

initView(pointerdownListener)

isClickableInFlyout()

onClick()

onLocationChange(blockOrigin)

setBubbleVisible(visible)

updateCollapsed()