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blockly > icons > WarningIcon

An icon that warns the user that something is wrong with their block.

For example, this could be used to warn them about incorrect field values, or incorrect placement of the block (putting it somewhere it doesn't belong).

Signature:

export declare class WarningIcon extends Icon implements IHasBubble



Extends: Icon

Implements: IHasBubble

The constructor for this class is marked as internal. Third-party code should not call the constructor directly or create subclasses that extend the WarningIcon class.

Property Modifiers Type Description sourceBlock protected readonly BlockSvg TYPE static readonly IconType<WarningIcon> The type string used to identify this icon. WEIGHT static readonly (not declared) The weight this icon has relative to other icons. Icons with more positive weight values are rendered farther toward the end of the block.