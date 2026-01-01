blockly > icons > WarningIcon
icons.WarningIcon class
An icon that warns the user that something is wrong with their block.
For example, this could be used to warn them about incorrect field values, or incorrect placement of the block (putting it somewhere it doesn't belong).
Signature:
export declare class WarningIcon extends Icon implements IHasBubble
Extends: Icon
Implements: IHasBubble
Remarks
The constructor for this class is marked as internal. Third-party code should not call the constructor directly or create subclasses that extend the
WarningIcon class.
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
The type string used to identify this icon.
(not declared)
The weight this icon has relative to other icons. Icons with more positive weight values are rendered farther toward the end of the block.
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Returns the ARIA label to use for this icon (defaults to null). Note that this method will only be called during initialization by default, so dynamic changes to the icon's ARIA label need to be applied by calling recomputeAriaContext.
See IHasBubble.getBubble.
Tells blockly that this icon is shown when the block is collapsed.
Toggles the visibility of the bubble.
Updates the location of the icon's bubble if it is open.