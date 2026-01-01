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blockly > icons

icons namespace

Classes

Class

Description

CommentIcon

An icon which allows the user to add comment text to a block.

IconType

Defines the type of an icon, so that it can be retrieved from block.getIcon

MutatorIcon

An icon that allows the user to change the shape of the block.

For example, it could be used to add additional fields or inputs to the block.

WarningIcon

An icon that warns the user that something is wrong with their block.

For example, this could be used to warn them about incorrect field values, or incorrect placement of the block (putting it somewhere it doesn't belong).

Abstract Classes

Abstract Class

Description

Icon

The abstract icon class. Icons are visual elements that live in the top-start corner of the block. Usually they provide more "meta" information about a block (such as warnings or comments) as opposed to fields, which provide "actual" information, related to how a block functions.

Interfaces

Interface

Description

CommentState

The save state format for a comment icon.

Namespaces

Namespace

Description

exceptions

registry