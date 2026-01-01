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blockly > IDeleteArea > wouldDelete

IDeleteArea.wouldDelete() method

Returns whether the provided block or bubble would be deleted if dropped on this area. This method should check if the element is deletable and is always called before onDragEnter/onDragOver/onDragExit.

Signature:

wouldDelete(element: IDraggable): boolean;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

element

IDraggable

The block or bubble currently being dragged.

Returns:

boolean

Whether the element provided would be deleted if dropped on this area.