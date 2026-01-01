IFlyout interface
Interface for a flyout.
Signature:
export interface IFlyout extends IRegistrable
Extends: IRegistrable
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
boolean
Does the flyout automatically close when a block is created?
number
Corner radius of the flyout background.
boolean
Whether the flyout is laid out horizontally or not.
number
Margin around the edges of the blocks in the flyout.
boolean
Is RTL vs LTR.
WorkspaceSvg | null
The target workspace
Methods
Method
Description
Creates the flyout's DOM. Only needs to be called once. The flyout can either exist as its own svg element or be a g element nested inside a separate svg element.
Dispose of this flyout. Unlink from all DOM elements to prevent memory leaks.
Returns the list of flyout items currently present in the flyout. The
Get the height of the flyout.
Get the width of the flyout.
Get the workspace inside the flyout.
Calculates the x coordinate for the flyout position.
Calculates the y coordinate for the flyout position.
Hide and empty the flyout.
Initializes the flyout.
Is the flyout visible?
Position the flyout.
Reflow blocks and their mats.
Scroll the flyout to the beginning of its contents.
Set whether this flyout's container is visible.
Set whether the flyout is visible. A value of true does not necessarily mean that the flyout is shown. It could be hidden because its container is hidden.
Show and populate the flyout.