Skip to main content

blockly > IFlyout

IFlyout interface

Interface for a flyout.

Signature:

export interface IFlyout extends IRegistrable

Extends: IRegistrable

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

autoClose

boolean

Does the flyout automatically close when a block is created?

CORNER_RADIUS

readonly

number

Corner radius of the flyout background.

horizontalLayout

boolean

Whether the flyout is laid out horizontally or not.

MARGIN

readonly

number

Margin around the edges of the blocks in the flyout.

RTL

boolean

Is RTL vs LTR.

targetWorkspace

WorkspaceSvg | null

The target workspace

Methods

Method

Description

createDom(tagName)

Creates the flyout's DOM. Only needs to be called once. The flyout can either exist as its own svg element or be a g element nested inside a separate svg element.

dispose()

Dispose of this flyout. Unlink from all DOM elements to prevent memory leaks.

getContents()

Returns the list of flyout items currently present in the flyout. The show method parses the flyout definition into a list of actual flyout items. This method should return those concrete items, which may be used for e.g. keyboard navigation.

getHeight()

Get the height of the flyout.

getWidth()

Get the width of the flyout.

getWorkspace()

Get the workspace inside the flyout.

getX()

Calculates the x coordinate for the flyout position.

getY()

Calculates the y coordinate for the flyout position.

hide()

Hide and empty the flyout.

init(targetWorkspace)

Initializes the flyout.

isScrollable()

isVisible()

Is the flyout visible?

position()

Position the flyout.

reflow()

Reflow blocks and their mats.

scrollToStart()

Scroll the flyout to the beginning of its contents.

setContainerVisible(visible)

Set whether this flyout's container is visible.

setVisible(visible)

Set whether the flyout is visible. A value of true does not necessarily mean that the flyout is shown. It could be hidden because its container is hidden.

show(flyoutDef)

Show and populate the flyout.