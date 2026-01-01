blockly > IFlyoutInflater > load
IFlyoutInflater.load() method
Loads the object represented by the given state onto the workspace.
Note that this method's interface is identical to that in ISerializer, to allow for code reuse.
You must ensure that any item created by this method has the appropriate ARIA markup: - The role of the element's focusable element should be set to
listitem. - The focusable element must have an
id attribute. - Any DOM parents of the focusable element should set their role to
presentation to avoid interfering with flyout list navigation. - If the element is not focusable, it must be hidden from the ARIA tree. Only do this if the content should be inaccessible to screenreaders.
Signature:
load(state: object, flyout: IFlyout): FlyoutItem;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
state
object
A JSON representation of an element to inflate on the flyout.
flyout
The flyout on whose workspace the inflated element should be created. If the inflated element is an
Returns:
The newly inflated flyout element.