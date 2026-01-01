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blockly > IFlyoutInflater > load

Loads the object represented by the given state onto the workspace.

Note that this method's interface is identical to that in ISerializer, to allow for code reuse.

You must ensure that any item created by this method has the appropriate ARIA markup: - The role of the element's focusable element should be set to listitem . - The focusable element must have an id attribute. - Any DOM parents of the focusable element should set their role to presentation to avoid interfering with flyout list navigation. - If the element is not focusable, it must be hidden from the ARIA tree. Only do this if the content should be inaccessible to screenreaders.

Signature:

load ( state : object , flyout : IFlyout ) : FlyoutItem ;



Parameter Type Description state object A JSON representation of an element to inflate on the flyout. flyout IFlyout The flyout on whose workspace the inflated element should be created. If the inflated element is an IRenderedElement it itself or the inflater should append it to the workspace; the flyout will not do so itself. The flyout is responsible for positioning the element, however.

Returns:

FlyoutItem

The newly inflated flyout element.