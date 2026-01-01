IFlyoutInflater interface
Signature:
export interface IFlyoutInflater
Methods
Method
Description
Disposes of the given element.
If the element in question resides on the flyout workspace, it should remove itself. Implementers are not otherwise required to fully dispose of the element; it may be e.g. cached for performance purposes.
Returns the amount of spacing that should follow the element corresponding to the given JSON representation.
Returns the type of items that this inflater is responsible for inflating. This should be the same as the name under which this inflater registers itself, as well as the value returned by
Loads the object represented by the given state onto the workspace.
Note that this method's interface is identical to that in ISerializer, to allow for code reuse.
You must ensure that any item created by this method has the appropriate ARIA markup: - The role of the element's focusable element should be set to