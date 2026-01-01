blockly > IFocusableNode > onNodeFocus
IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus() method
Called when this node receives active focus.
Note that it's fine for implementations to change visibility modifiers, but they should avoid the following: - Creating or removing DOM elements (including via the renderer or drawer). - Affecting focus via DOM focus() calls or the FocusManager.
Implementations may consider scrolling themselves into view here; that is not handled by the focus manager.
Signature:
onNodeFocus(): void;
Returns:
void