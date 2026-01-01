blockly > IFocusableTree > getNestedTrees
IFocusableTree.getNestedTrees() method
Returns all directly nested trees under this tree.
Note that the returned list of trees doesn't need to be stable, however all returned trees *do* need to be registered with FocusManager. Additionally, this must return actual nested trees as omitting a nested tree will affect how focus changes map to a specific node and its tree, potentially leading to user confusion.
Signature:
getNestedTrees(): Array<IFocusableTree>;
Returns:
Array<IFocusableTree>