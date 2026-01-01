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blockly > IFocusableTree > getNestedTrees

Returns all directly nested trees under this tree.

Note that the returned list of trees doesn't need to be stable, however all returned trees *do* need to be registered with FocusManager. Additionally, this must return actual nested trees as omitting a nested tree will affect how focus changes map to a specific node and its tree, potentially leading to user confusion.

Signature:

getNestedTrees ( ) : Array < IFocusableTree > ;



Returns:

Array<IFocusableTree>