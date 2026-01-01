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blockly > IFocusableTree > lookUpFocusableNode

IFocusableTree.lookUpFocusableNode() method

Returns the IFocusableNode corresponding to the specified element ID, or null if there's no exact node within this tree with that ID or if the ID corresponds to the root of the tree.

This will never match against nested trees.

Signature:

lookUpFocusableNode(id: string): IFocusableNode | null;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

id

string

The ID of the node's focusable HTMLElement or SVGElement.

Returns:

IFocusableNode | null