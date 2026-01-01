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blockly > IFocusableTree > lookUpFocusableNode

Returns the IFocusableNode corresponding to the specified element ID, or null if there's no exact node within this tree with that ID or if the ID corresponds to the root of the tree.

This will never match against nested trees.

Signature:

lookUpFocusableNode ( id : string ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Parameter Type Description id string The ID of the node's focusable HTMLElement or SVGElement.

Returns:

IFocusableNode | null