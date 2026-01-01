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blockly > IFocusableTree > onTreeBlur

Called when the previously actively focused node of this tree is now passively focused and there is no other active node of this tree taking its place.

This has the same implementation restrictions and considerations as onTreeFocus().

Signature:

onTreeBlur ( nextTree : IFocusableTree | null ) : void ;



Parameter Type Description nextTree IFocusableTree | null The next tree receiving active focus, or null if none (such as in the case that Blockly is entirely losing DOM focus).

Returns:

void