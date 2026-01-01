IFocusableTree interface

On this page

blockly > IFocusableTree

Represents a tree of focusable elements with its own active/passive focus context.

Note that focus is handled by FocusManager, and tree implementations can have at most one IFocusableNode focused at one time. If the tree itself has focus, then the tree's focused node is considered 'active' ('passive' if another tree has focus).

Focus is shared between one or more trees, where each tree can have exactly one active or passive node (and only one active node can exist on the whole page at any given time). The idea of passive focus is to provide context to users on where their focus will be restored upon navigating back to a previously focused tree.

Note that if the tree's current focused node (passive or active) is needed, FocusableTreeTraverser.findFocusedNode can be used.

Note that if specific nodes are needed to be retrieved for this tree, either use lookUpFocusableNode or FocusableTreeTraverser.findFocusableNodeFor.

Signature:

export interface IFocusableTree

