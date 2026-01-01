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blockly > IMetricsManager > getContentMetrics

IMetricsManager.getContentMetrics() method

Gets content metrics in either pixel or workspace coordinates. The content area is a rectangle around all the top bounded elements on the workspace (workspace comments and blocks).

Signature:

getContentMetrics(opt_getWorkspaceCoordinates?: boolean): ContainerRegion;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

opt_getWorkspaceCoordinates

boolean

(Optional) True to get the content metrics in workspace coordinates, false to get them in pixel coordinates.

Returns:

ContainerRegion

The metrics for the content container.