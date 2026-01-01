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blockly > IMetricsManager > getContentMetrics

Gets content metrics in either pixel or workspace coordinates. The content area is a rectangle around all the top bounded elements on the workspace (workspace comments and blocks).

Signature:

getContentMetrics ( opt_getWorkspaceCoordinates ? : boolean ) : ContainerRegion ;



Parameter Type Description opt_getWorkspaceCoordinates boolean (Optional) True to get the content metrics in workspace coordinates, false to get them in pixel coordinates.

Returns:

ContainerRegion

The metrics for the content container.