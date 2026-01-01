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blockly > IMetricsManager > getToolboxMetrics

Gets the width, height and position of the toolbox on the workspace in pixel coordinates. Returns 0 for the width and height if the workspace has a simple toolbox instead of a category toolbox. To get the width and height of a simple toolbox, see IMetricsManager.getFlyoutMetrics().

Signature:

getToolboxMetrics ( ) : ToolboxMetrics ;



Returns:

ToolboxMetrics

The object with the width, height and position of the toolbox.