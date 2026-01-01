blockly > IMetricsManager > getViewMetrics
IMetricsManager.getViewMetrics() method
Gets the metrics for the visible workspace in either pixel or workspace coordinates. The visible workspace does not include the toolbox or flyout.
Signature:
getViewMetrics(opt_getWorkspaceCoordinates?: boolean): ContainerRegion;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
opt_getWorkspaceCoordinates
boolean
(Optional) True to get the view metrics in workspace coordinates, false to get them in pixel coordinates.
Returns:
ContainerRegion
The width, height, top and left of the viewport in either workspace coordinates or pixel coordinates.