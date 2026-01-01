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blockly > IMetricsManager > getViewMetrics

Gets the metrics for the visible workspace in either pixel or workspace coordinates. The visible workspace does not include the toolbox or flyout.

Signature:

getViewMetrics ( opt_getWorkspaceCoordinates ? : boolean ) : ContainerRegion ;



Parameter Type Description opt_getWorkspaceCoordinates boolean (Optional) True to get the view metrics in workspace coordinates, false to get them in pixel coordinates.

Returns:

ContainerRegion

The width, height, top and left of the viewport in either workspace coordinates or pixel coordinates.