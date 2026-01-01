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blockly > INavigationPolicy > getRowId

Returns an ID corresponding to the visual "row" the given element is part of. All elements on the same visual row should share the same ID. For example, icons share their parent block's row ID, as do inline connected blocks or value inputs. Statement inputs, external inputs, or blocks connected to one another's previous or next connections form distinct visual rows and should have distinct row IDs.

Signature:

getRowId ( current : T ) : string ;



Parameter Type Description current T The element to return the row ID of.

Returns:

string

The row ID of the given element.