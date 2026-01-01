blockly > INavigationPolicy > getRowId
INavigationPolicy.getRowId() method
Returns an ID corresponding to the visual "row" the given element is part of. All elements on the same visual row should share the same ID. For example, icons share their parent block's row ID, as do inline connected blocks or value inputs. Statement inputs, external inputs, or blocks connected to one another's previous or next connections form distinct visual rows and should have distinct row IDs.
Signature:
getRowId(current: T): string;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
current
T
The element to return the row ID of.
Returns:
string
The row ID of the given element.