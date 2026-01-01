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blockly > INavigationPolicy > isNavigable

Returns whether or not the given instance should be reachable via keyboard navigation.

Implementors should generally return true, unless there are circumstances under which this item should be skipped while using keyboard navigation. Common examples might include being disabled, invalid, readonly, or purely a visual decoration. For example, while Fields are navigable, non-editable fields return false, since they cannot be interacted with when focused.

Signature:

isNavigable ( current : T ) : boolean ;



Parameter Type Description current T

Returns:

boolean

True if this element should be included in keyboard navigation.