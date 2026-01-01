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blockly > Input > appendField

Input.appendField() method

Add a field (or label from string), and all prefix and suffix fields, to the end of the input's field row.

Signature:

appendField<T>(field: string | Field<T>, opt_name?: string): Input;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

field

string | Field<T>

Something to add as a field.

opt_name

string

(Optional) Language-neutral identifier which may used to find this field again. Should be unique to the host block.

Returns:

Input

The input being append to (to allow chaining).