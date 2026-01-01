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blockly > Input > insertFieldAt

Input.insertFieldAt() method

Inserts a field (or label from string), and all prefix and suffix fields, at the location of the input's field row.

Signature:

insertFieldAt<T>(index: number, field: string | Field<T>, opt_name?: string): number;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

index

number

The index at which to insert field.

field

string | Field<T>

Something to add as a field.

opt_name

string

(Optional) Language-neutral identifier which may used to find this field again. Should be unique to the host block.

Returns:

number

The index following the last inserted field.