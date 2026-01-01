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blockly > Input > makeConnection

Input.makeConnection() method

Constructs a connection based on the type of this input's source block. Properly handles constructing headless connections for headless blocks and rendered connections for rendered blocks.

Signature:

protected makeConnection(type: ConnectionType): Connection;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

type

ConnectionType

Returns:

Connection

a connection of the given type, which is either a headless or rendered connection, based on the type of this input's source block.