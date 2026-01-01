blockly > inputs > EndRowInput
inputs.EndRowInput class
Represents an input on a block that is always the last input in the row. Any following input will be rendered on the next row even if the block has inline inputs. Any newline character in a JSON block definition's message will automatically be parsed as an end-row input.
Signature:
export declare class EndRowInput extends Input
Extends: Input
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
string
(not declared)