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blockly > inputs > EndRowInput

Represents an input on a block that is always the last input in the row. Any following input will be rendered on the next row even if the block has inline inputs. Any newline character in a JSON block definition's message will automatically be parsed as an end-row input.

Signature:

export declare class EndRowInput extends Input



Extends: Input

Constructor Modifiers Description (constructor)(name, block) Constructs a new instance of the EndRowInput class