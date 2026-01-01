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blockly > inputs > EndRowInput

inputs.EndRowInput class

Represents an input on a block that is always the last input in the row. Any following input will be rendered on the next row even if the block has inline inputs. Any newline character in a JSON block definition's message will automatically be parsed as an end-row input.

Signature:

export declare class EndRowInput extends Input

Extends: Input

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(name, block)

Constructs a new instance of the EndRowInput class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

name

string

type

readonly

(not declared)