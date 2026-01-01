blockly > inputs > Input > insertFieldAt
inputs.Input.insertFieldAt() method
Inserts a field (or label from string), and all prefix and suffix fields, at the location of the input's field row.
Signature:
insertFieldAt<T>(index: number, field: string | Field<T>, opt_name?: string): number;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
index
number
The index at which to insert field.
field
string | Field<T>
Something to add as a field.
opt_name
string
(Optional) Language-neutral identifier which may used to find this field again. Should be unique to the host block.
Returns:
number
The index following the last inserted field.