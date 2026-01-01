blockly > inputs > Input > makeConnection
inputs.Input.makeConnection() method
Constructs a connection based on the type of this input's source block. Properly handles constructing headless connections for headless blocks and rendered connections for rendered blocks.
Signature:
protected makeConnection(type: ConnectionType): Connection;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
type
Returns:
a connection of the given type, which is either a headless or rendered connection, based on the type of this input's source block.