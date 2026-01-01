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blockly > inputs

inputs namespace

Classes

Class

Description

DummyInput

Represents an input on a block with no connection.

EndRowInput

Represents an input on a block that is always the last input in the row. Any following input will be rendered on the next row even if the block has inline inputs. Any newline character in a JSON block definition's message will automatically be parsed as an end-row input.

Input

Class for an input with optional fields.

StatementInput

Represents an input on a block with a statement connection.

ValueInput

Represents an input on a block with a value connection.

Enumerations

Enumeration

Description

Align

Enum for alignment of inputs.

inputTypes

Enum for the type of a connection or input.