inputs namespace
Classes
Class
Description
Represents an input on a block with no connection.
Represents an input on a block that is always the last input in the row. Any following input will be rendered on the next row even if the block has inline inputs. Any newline character in a JSON block definition's message will automatically be parsed as an end-row input.
Class for an input with optional fields.
Represents an input on a block with a statement connection.
Represents an input on a block with a value connection.
Enumerations
Enumeration
Description
Enum for alignment of inputs.
Enum for the type of a connection or input.