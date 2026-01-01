blockly > InsertionMarkerPreviewer > previewConnection
InsertionMarkerPreviewer.previewConnection() method
Display a connection preview where the draggedCon connects to the staticCon, and no block is being replaced.
Signature:
previewConnection(draggedConn: RenderedConnection, staticConn: RenderedConnection): void;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
draggedConn
RenderedConnection
The connection on the block stack being dragged.
staticConn
RenderedConnection
The connection not being dragged that we are connecting to.
Returns:
void