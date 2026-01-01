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blockly > InsertionMarkerPreviewer > previewConnection

InsertionMarkerPreviewer.previewConnection() method

Display a connection preview where the draggedCon connects to the staticCon, and no block is being replaced.

Signature:

previewConnection(draggedConn: RenderedConnection, staticConn: RenderedConnection): void;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

draggedConn

RenderedConnection

The connection on the block stack being dragged.

staticConn

RenderedConnection

The connection not being dragged that we are connecting to.

Returns:

void