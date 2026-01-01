blockly > InsertionMarkerPreviewer > previewReplacement
InsertionMarkerPreviewer.previewReplacement() method
Display a connection preview where the draggedCon connects to the staticCon, replacing the replacedBlock (currently connected to the staticCon).
Signature:
previewReplacement(draggedConn: RenderedConnection, staticConn: RenderedConnection, replacedBlock: BlockSvg): void;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
draggedConn
RenderedConnection
The connection on the block stack being dragged.
staticConn
RenderedConnection
The connection not being dragged that we are connecting to.
replacedBlock
The block currently connected to the staticCon that is being replaced.
Returns:
void