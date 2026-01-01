On this page

blockly > InsertionMarkerPreviewer > serializeBlockToInsertionMarker

Transforms the given block into a JSON representation used to construct an insertion marker.

Signature:

protected serializeBlockToInsertionMarker ( block : BlockSvg ) : blocks . State ;



Parameter Type Description block BlockSvg The block to serialize and use as an insertion marker.

Returns:

blocks.State

A JSON-formatted string corresponding to a serialized representation of the given block suitable for use as an insertion marker.