blockly > InsertionMarkerPreviewer > serializeBlockToInsertionMarker
InsertionMarkerPreviewer.serializeBlockToInsertionMarker() method
Transforms the given block into a JSON representation used to construct an insertion marker.
Signature:
protected serializeBlockToInsertionMarker(block: BlockSvg): blocks.State;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
block
The block to serialize and use as an insertion marker.
Returns:
A JSON-formatted string corresponding to a serialized representation of the given block suitable for use as an insertion marker.