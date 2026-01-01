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blockly > InsertionMarkerPreviewer > serializeBlockToInsertionMarker

InsertionMarkerPreviewer.serializeBlockToInsertionMarker() method

Transforms the given block into a JSON representation used to construct an insertion marker.

Signature:

protected serializeBlockToInsertionMarker(block: BlockSvg): blocks.State;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

block

BlockSvg

The block to serialize and use as an insertion marker.

Returns:

blocks.State

A JSON-formatted string corresponding to a serialized representation of the given block suitable for use as an insertion marker.