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blockly > InsertionMarkerPreviewer > useFastInsertionMarkers

If set to true, uses a faster method for rendering insertion markers which will become the default in v14. This rendering method is enabled for the built-in Thrasos, Geras and Zelos renderers regardless of the state of this flag. Custom renderers will use the old rendering behavior unless this is set to true. This field will be removed in v14.

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