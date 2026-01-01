blockly > InsertionMarkerPreviewer
InsertionMarkerPreviewer class
Signature:
export declare class InsertionMarkerPreviewer implements IConnectionPreviewer
Implements: IConnectionPreviewer
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
boolean
If set to true, uses a faster method for rendering insertion markers which will become the default in v14. This rendering method is enabled for the built-in Thrasos, Geras and Zelos renderers regardless of the state of this flag. Custom renderers will use the old rendering behavior unless this is set to true. This field will be removed in v14.
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Dispose of any references held by this connection previewer.
Hide any previews that are currently displayed.
Display a connection preview where the draggedCon connects to the staticCon, and no block is being replaced.
Display a connection preview where the draggedCon connects to the staticCon, replacing the replacedBlock (currently connected to the staticCon).
Transforms the given block into a JSON representation used to construct an insertion marker.