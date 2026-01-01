ISelectable interface
The interface for an object that is selectable.
Implementations are generally expected to use their implementations of onNodeFocus() and onNodeBlur() to call setSelected() with themselves and null, respectively, in order to ensure that selections are correctly updated and the selection change event is fired.
Signature:
export interface ISelectable extends IFocusableNode
Extends: IFocusableNode
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
string
Methods
Method
Description
Select this. Highlight it visually.
Unselect this. Unhighlight it visually.