ISelectable interface

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blockly > ISelectable

The interface for an object that is selectable.

Implementations are generally expected to use their implementations of onNodeFocus() and onNodeBlur() to call setSelected() with themselves and null, respectively, in order to ensure that selections are correctly updated and the selection change event is fired.

Signature:

export interface ISelectable extends IFocusableNode



Extends: IFocusableNode

Property Modifiers Type Description id string workspace WorkspaceSvg