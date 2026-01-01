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blockly > ISelectable

ISelectable interface

The interface for an object that is selectable.

Implementations are generally expected to use their implementations of onNodeFocus() and onNodeBlur() to call setSelected() with themselves and null, respectively, in order to ensure that selections are correctly updated and the selection change event is fired.

Signature:

export interface ISelectable extends IFocusableNode

Extends: IFocusableNode

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

id

string

workspace

WorkspaceSvg

Methods

Method

Description

select()

Select this. Highlight it visually.

unselect()

Unselect this. Unhighlight it visually.