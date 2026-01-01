IToolboxItem interface
Interface for an item in the toolbox.
Signature:
export interface IToolboxItem extends IFocusableNode
Extends: IFocusableNode
Methods
Method
Description
Dispose of this toolbox item. No-op by default.
Gets the HTML element that is clickable.
Gets the div for the toolbox item.
Gets a unique identifier for this toolbox item.
Gets the parent if the toolbox item is nested.
Initializes the toolbox item. This includes creating the DOM and updating the state of any items based on the info object.
Whether the toolbox item is collapsible.
Whether the toolbox item is selectable.
Sets whether the category is visible or not. For a category to be visible its parent category must also be expanded.