KeyboardNavigationController class

Returns whether or not audio cues should be played when keyboard navigation transitions between blocks of different nesting levels.

Sets whether a user is actively using keyboard navigation. If they are, apply a css class to the entire page so that focused items can apply additional styling for keyboard users. Note that since enabling keyboard navigation presents significant UX changes (such as cursor visualization and move mode), callers should take care to only set active keyboard navigation when they have a high confidence in that being the correct state. In general, in any given mouse or key input situation callers can choose one of three paths: 1. Do nothing. This should be the choice for neutral actions that don't predominantly imply keyboard or mouse usage (such as clicking to select a block). 2. Disable keyboard navigation. This is the best choice when a user is definitely predominantly using the mouse (such as using a right click to open the context menu). 3. Enable keyboard navigation. This is the best choice when there's high confidence a user actually intends to use it (such as attempting to use the arrow keys to move around).