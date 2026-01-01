blockly > MetricsManager > getComputedFixedEdges_
MetricsManager.getComputedFixedEdges_() method
Computes the fixed edges of the scroll area.
Signature:
protected getComputedFixedEdges_(opt_viewMetrics?: ContainerRegion): FixedEdges;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
opt_viewMetrics
ContainerRegion
(Optional) The view metrics if they have been previously computed. Passing in null may cause the view metrics to be computed again, if it is needed.
Returns:
FixedEdges
The fixed edges of the scroll area.