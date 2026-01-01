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blockly > MetricsManager > getComputedFixedEdges_

MetricsManager.getComputedFixedEdges_() method

Computes the fixed edges of the scroll area.

Signature:

protected getComputedFixedEdges_(opt_viewMetrics?: ContainerRegion): FixedEdges;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

opt_viewMetrics

ContainerRegion

(Optional) The view metrics if they have been previously computed. Passing in null may cause the view metrics to be computed again, if it is needed.

Returns:

FixedEdges

The fixed edges of the scroll area.