blockly > MetricsManager > getContentMetrics
MetricsManager.getContentMetrics() method
Gets content metrics in either pixel or workspace coordinates. The content area is a rectangle around all the top bounded elements on the workspace (workspace comments and blocks).
Signature:
getContentMetrics(opt_getWorkspaceCoordinates?: boolean): ContainerRegion;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
opt_getWorkspaceCoordinates
boolean
(Optional) True to get the content metrics in workspace coordinates, false to get them in pixel coordinates.
Returns:
ContainerRegion
The metrics for the content container.