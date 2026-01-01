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blockly > MetricsManager > getDimensionsPx_

MetricsManager.getDimensionsPx_() method

Gets the dimensions of the given workspace component, in pixel coordinates.

Signature:

protected getDimensionsPx_(elem: IToolbox | null | IFlyout): Size;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

elem

IToolbox | null | IFlyout

The element to get the dimensions of, or null. It should be a toolbox or flyout, and should implement getWidth() and getHeight().

Returns:

Size

An object containing width and height attributes, which will both be zero if elem did not exist.