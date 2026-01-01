blockly > MetricsManager > getDimensionsPx_
MetricsManager.getDimensionsPx_() method
Gets the dimensions of the given workspace component, in pixel coordinates.
Signature:
protected getDimensionsPx_(elem: IToolbox | null | IFlyout): Size;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
elem
The element to get the dimensions of, or null. It should be a toolbox or flyout, and should implement getWidth() and getHeight().
Returns:
An object containing width and height attributes, which will both be zero if elem did not exist.