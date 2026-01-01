blockly > MetricsManager > getFlyoutMetrics
MetricsManager.getFlyoutMetrics() method
Gets the width and the height of the flyout in pixel coordinates. By default, will get metrics for either a simple flyout (owned directly by the workspace) or for the flyout owned by the toolbox. If you pass
opt_own as
true then only metrics for the simple flyout will be returned, and it will return 0 for the width and height if the workspace has a category toolbox instead of a simple toolbox.
Signature:
getFlyoutMetrics(opt_own?: boolean): ToolboxMetrics;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
opt_own
boolean
(Optional) Whether to only return the workspace's own flyout metrics.
Returns:
ToolboxMetrics
The width and height of the flyout.