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blockly > MetricsManager > getFlyoutMetrics

Gets the width and the height of the flyout in pixel coordinates. By default, will get metrics for either a simple flyout (owned directly by the workspace) or for the flyout owned by the toolbox. If you pass opt_own as true then only metrics for the simple flyout will be returned, and it will return 0 for the width and height if the workspace has a category toolbox instead of a simple toolbox.

Signature:

getFlyoutMetrics ( opt_own ? : boolean ) : ToolboxMetrics ;



Parameter Type Description opt_own boolean (Optional) Whether to only return the workspace's own flyout metrics.

Returns:

ToolboxMetrics

The width and height of the flyout.