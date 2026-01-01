blockly > MetricsManager > getScrollMetrics
MetricsManager.getScrollMetrics() method
Returns the metrics for the scroll area of the workspace.
Signature:
getScrollMetrics(opt_getWorkspaceCoordinates?: boolean, opt_viewMetrics?: ContainerRegion, opt_contentMetrics?: ContainerRegion): ContainerRegion;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
opt_getWorkspaceCoordinates
boolean
(Optional) True to get the scroll metrics in workspace coordinates, false to get them in pixel coordinates.
opt_viewMetrics
ContainerRegion
(Optional) The view metrics if they have been previously computed. Passing in null may cause the view metrics to be computed again, if it is needed.
opt_contentMetrics
ContainerRegion
(Optional) The content metrics if they have been previously computed. Passing in null may cause the content metrics to be computed again, if it is needed.
Returns:
ContainerRegion
The metrics for the scroll container.