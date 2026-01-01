blockly > MetricsManager > getToolboxMetrics
MetricsManager.getToolboxMetrics() method
Gets the width, height and position of the toolbox on the workspace in pixel coordinates. Returns 0 for the width and height if the workspace has a simple toolbox instead of a category toolbox. To get the width and height of a simple toolbox, see MetricsManager.getFlyoutMetrics().
Signature:
getToolboxMetrics(): ToolboxMetrics;
Returns:
ToolboxMetrics
The object with the width, height and position of the toolbox.