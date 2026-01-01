blockly > Names > getDistinctName
Names.getDistinctName() method
Convert a Blockly entity name to a legal exportable entity name. Ensure that this is a new name not overlapping any previously defined name. Also check against list of reserved words for the current language and ensure name doesn't collide.
Signature:
getDistinctName(name: string, type: NameType | string): string;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
name
string
The Blockly entity name (no constraints).
type
NameType | string
The type of entity in Blockly ('VARIABLE', 'PROCEDURE', 'DEVELOPER_VARIABLE', etc...).
Returns:
string
An entity name that is legal in the exported language.