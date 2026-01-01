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blockly > Names > getDistinctName

Names.getDistinctName() method

Convert a Blockly entity name to a legal exportable entity name. Ensure that this is a new name not overlapping any previously defined name. Also check against list of reserved words for the current language and ensure name doesn't collide.

Signature:

getDistinctName(name: string, type: NameType | string): string;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

name

string

The Blockly entity name (no constraints).

type

NameType | string

The type of entity in Blockly ('VARIABLE', 'PROCEDURE', 'DEVELOPER_VARIABLE', etc...).

Returns:

string

An entity name that is legal in the exported language.