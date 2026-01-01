Names class
Class for a database of entity names (variables, procedures, etc).
Signature:
export declare class Names
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
NameType
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Do the given two entity names refer to the same entity? Blockly names are case-insensitive.
Convert a Blockly entity name to a legal exportable entity name. Ensure that this is a new name not overlapping any previously defined name. Also check against list of reserved words for the current language and ensure name doesn't collide.
Convert a Blockly entity name to a legal exportable entity name.
Return a list of all known user-created names of a specified name type.
Generate names for procedures.
Generate names for user variables, but only ones that are being used.
Empty the database and start from scratch. The reserved words are kept.
Set the variable map that maps from variable name to variable object.