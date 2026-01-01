blockly > Navigator > getNavigableItems
Navigator.getNavigableItems() method
Returns the navigable top-level items of a tree, in navigation order.
For a workspace these are its stacks and comments; for a toolbox its categories; for a flyout its blocks, buttons and labels.
Signature:
getNavigableItems(root?: IFocusableNode | undefined): IFocusableNode[];
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
root
IFocusableNode | undefined
(Optional) The root node of the tree to list, defaulting to the root of the currently focused tree.
Returns:
The navigable top-level items, or an empty list if there is no tree to list.