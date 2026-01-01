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blockly > Navigator > getNavigableItems

Returns the navigable top-level items of a tree, in navigation order.

For a workspace these are its stacks and comments; for a toolbox its categories; for a flyout its blocks, buttons and labels.

Signature:

getNavigableItems ( root ? : IFocusableNode | undefined ) : IFocusableNode [ ] ;



Parameter Type Description root IFocusableNode | undefined (Optional) The root node of the tree to list, defaulting to the root of the currently focused tree.

Returns:

IFocusableNode[]

The navigable top-level items, or an empty list if there is no tree to list.