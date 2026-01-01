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blockly > Navigator > transitionAllowed

Determines whether navigation is allowed between two nodes.

Signature:

protected transitionAllowed(current: IFocusableNode, candidate: IFocusableNode, direction: NavigationDirection): boolean;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

current

IFocusableNode

The starting node for proposed navigation.

candidate

IFocusableNode

The proposed destination node.

direction

NavigationDirection

The direction in which the user is navigating.

Returns:

boolean

True if navigation should be allowed to proceed, or false to find a different candidate.