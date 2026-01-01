blockly > Navigator > transitionAllowed
Navigator.transitionAllowed() method
Determines whether navigation is allowed between two nodes.
Signature:
protected transitionAllowed(current: IFocusableNode, candidate: IFocusableNode, direction: NavigationDirection): boolean;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
current
The starting node for proposed navigation.
candidate
The proposed destination node.
direction
The direction in which the user is navigating.
Returns:
boolean
True if navigation should be allowed to proceed, or false to find a different candidate.