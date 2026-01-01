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blockly > Navigator > transitionAllowed

Determines whether navigation is allowed between two nodes.

Signature:

protected transitionAllowed ( current : IFocusableNode , candidate : IFocusableNode , direction : NavigationDirection ) : boolean ;



Parameter Type Description current IFocusableNode The starting node for proposed navigation. candidate IFocusableNode The proposed destination node. direction NavigationDirection The direction in which the user is navigating.

Returns:

boolean

True if navigation should be allowed to proceed, or false to find a different candidate.