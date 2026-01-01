Navigator class
Class responsible for determining where focus should move in response to keyboard navigation commands.
Signature:
export declare class Navigator
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
boolean
Whether or not navigation loops around when reaching the end.
RuleList<any>
Map from classes to a corresponding ruleset to handle navigation from instances of that class.
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Adds a navigation ruleset to this Navigator.
Returns the first child of the given object instance, if any.
Get the first navigable node on the workspace, or null if none exist.
Returns the node to the right of the given node.
Get the last navigable node on the workspace, or null if none exist.
Returns the navigable top-level items of a tree, in navigation order.
For a workspace these are its stacks and comments; for a toolbox its categories; for a flyout its blocks, buttons and labels.
Returns whether or not navigation loops around when reaching the end of the workspace.
Returns next node relative to the given node.
Returns the next sibling of the given object instance, if any.
Returns the node to the left of the given node.
Returns the parent of the given object instance, if any.
Returns the previous node relative to the given node.
Returns the previous sibling of the given object instance, if any.
Returns the block that the given node is a child of.
Returns a list of all top-level focusable items on the given node's focusable tree.
Returns whether or not the given node is navigable.
Sets whether or not navigation should loop around when reaching the end of the workspace.
Determines whether navigation is allowed between two nodes.